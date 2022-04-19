Joi Dukes
Joining the news team at FOX 5 in April 2022, Joi Dukes returned to her hometown of Atlanta eager to tell the stories of people in the city where she grew up.
Joi is a product of Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Atlanta Public Schools. She graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida in 2016 with a degree in Mass Media/Communications and a minor in Journalism from Florida A&M University. She came to Atlanta from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee after three years as the weekend evening anchor/reporter. There, she covered notable stories with nationwide impact including the historic 2020 presidential election in Georgia and former President Trump’s final campaign visit to the Peach State. Joi started her career in Macon as a multimedia journalist at 41NBC where she led coverage of the Georgia General Assembly and Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race. She also broke the story of Fort Valley State University’s sorority sexual misconduct investigation.
Joi's motto as a journalist is coverage with compassion. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her ties to the Atlanta area and broadcasting roots go deep as the daughter of former Atlanta Falcons player and veteran sports broadcaster Jamie Dukes. A fun fact about Joi is she was featured in filmmaker Bill Duke’s book "Dark Girls"—a companion to the 2011 documentary that explores prejudices in the Black community against darker skinned women. When Joi is not on the scene of breaking news, you can find her in the gym, hanging out with friends or watching a documentary.
