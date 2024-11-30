Hampton man killed by Lovejoy police had gun, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a deadly shooting involving a Lovejoy police officer.

It happened Saturday morning at around 8:45 near the Clayton County Landfill.

The GBI's preliminary investigation suggests the police officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near that area. As the officer approached the car, officials say 40-year-old Jean A. Cesar of Hampton appeared to be "racking the slide of a handgun."

The GBI confirms a Hampton man was shot and killed by Lovejoy police during a confrontation on Nov. 20, 2024.

The officer says he ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but Cesar pointed it at him instead. The officer fired his weapon, killing him.

"That's very alarming," Latoya Warner, a resident who lives nearby, told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Lovejoy police, there normally is a police car sitting in this parking lot here, I mean, all up and down the road."

Cesar's body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine his manner of death.

After the GBI concludes its investigation, the case will be handed over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.