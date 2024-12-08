Disgruntled employee pulls gun on Atlanta boss after being fired, employer claims

An Atlanta business owner says a disgruntled employee pulled a gun and robbed him a day after being fired.

Chef Tim Morgan tells FOX 5 Atlanta he and his employees at Tim Morgan's Catering are still shaken up over the incident.

Morgan says he fired Harrita Benton on Thursday for not showing up to an event at which she was allegedly scheduled to work.

Chef Tim Morgan

He says he explained her contract was being terminated and that she would need to turn in her uniform and keys on Friday morning.

However, Morgan says Benton didn't show up until later that evening, and came with an ulterior motive.

"She had a key to the building. She came into the building and she was dressed for the part. She had on a hoodie, she had on sweatpants and tennis shoes, and she had a pistol in her waist," Morgan said. "Her intention was to kill me."

The chef says Benton eventually took his phone and took off.

Harrita Benton (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

She was arrested later that night and charged with simple battery and theft by taking. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.