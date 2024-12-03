Shutdown BioLab organizers pushing for more action after chemical plant fire

The Brief The Shutdown BioLab group protesting the chemical plant in Rockdale County is joining a new international coalition. The group formed after the fire at the BioLab plant sent chemical-filled smoke in the air for days and forced around 17,000 residents to shelter-in-place. An investigation into the cause of the fire and what the plant can do to make sure it doesn't happen again remains ongoing.



A Rockdale County group protesting the BioLab chemical plant that caught on fire in September is joining an international coalition to push for more action to protect the county's residents.

The fires in September sent chemical-filled smoke into the air for days, lead to complaints about a strong chemical smell and haze and forcing thousands to shelter in place.

Shutdown Biolab, a group that started after the disaster, announced this week that it is joining the international group the Chemically Impacted Communities Coalition, which organizers say consists of cities impacted by corporate chemical disasters.

Also involved in the group is the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailments, which was formed after a train carrying highly-flammable chemicals derailed in Ohio in 2023.

Months after the BioLab fire, residents are still nervous about what may be left behind.

"We’re still extremely concerned … this is really scary for the people and our dogs," resident Cathy Breedlove told FOX 5 in October.

The Shutdown BioLab organizers say they hope that the new coalition can show the community that they are not alone.

"People across America have experienced this abuse, but we can do something about it. We’re uniting to call on our elected officials and our courts to be brave and protect us," said Rockdale resident and community organizer Madelyne Reece in a statement.

As the new coalition gathers and plans a public forum in Conyers on Tuesday, BioLab continues to face legal troubles stemming from the emergency.

The company has been cleared to reopen its distribution center, but it has not restarted its manufacturing process at the plant.

Investigation into the Rockdale County BioLab fire

A report issued by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board in November said the fire started on the morning of Sept. 29 after products that were reactive to water which were being stored inside one of the warehouses on the property became wet.

Parts of the building where the initial reaction happened collapsed during the fire, and the building was completely destroyed. The Plant 12 building covered an area larger than five football fields and remained an "active emergency response scene" for nearly four weeks, the report says.

BioLab makes chemicals that kill algae and bacteria in water, primarily for swimming pools and hot tubs, the report says. The company is a subsidiary of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products.

The CSB is continuing to investigate the fire and is examining measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While the investigation is ongoing, BioLab has been working at removing debris from Rockdale County properties connected with the fire and has opened a website for claims.

History of incidents at BioLab

This is not the first fire to break out and cause serious health concerns at the plant.

In May 2004, a huge fire in a warehouse at the Conyers complex set off multiple explosions and prompted the evacuation of 300 people as a chlorine-laden cloud rolled through the area. The plume of green, gray and white smoke stretched 10 miles long. At least nine people went to hospitals with complaints of burning eyes and lungs.

After the explosion, the company agreed to a settlement of $7 million.

In June 2015, six Rockdale County firefighters were hurt in a fire at the complex, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the Rockdale Citizen reported at the time. Another fire the following year prompted some voluntary evacuations near the plant.

In September 2020, a chemical fire at the same plant in Conyers prompted authorities to shut down both directions of Interstate 20 during the morning rush hour. Inside the plant, BioLab workers used forklifts to try and move chemicals away from decomposing chemicals to prevent the catastrophe, but their forklifts were sliding on the wet floor and fumes of chemicals were forming. Firefighters’ access to the situation was hindered by poorly stacked pallets of materials, the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board later determined. Nine firefighters were evaluated at hospitals after inhaling hazardous vapors.

Multiple class action lawsuits have since been filed on behalf of residents of Rockdale County and the surrounding area.