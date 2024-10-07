EPA whistleblower on BioLab Debris Testing: 'You can’t find what you don’t look for'

An EPA whistleblower has answered the call from some Rockdale County residents left with questions about black chunks of debris they’ve discovered in their yards since the BioLab Chemical Plant fire that triggered a countywide shelter-in-place order last week.

EPA officials said those black chunks are pieces of "burned structural debris" from the fire and that BioLab test results confirmed there was no asbestos present. One resident told FOX 5 that isn’t enough information – and a pretty well-known environmental scientist agreed.

"I have an expression that says ‘you can’t find what you don’t look for’," Independent Scientist Scott Smith told FOX 5.

Smith has made a career out of looking for irregularities beneath the soil in contaminated communities like East Palestine, Ohio where a train derailment released dangerous toxins into the air and soil last February.

Over the weekend, Smith paid a visit to Conyers where residents are still grappling with the effects of a massive plume of hazardous smoke that lingered for days.

"Two million pounds of chlorine burned in East Palestine," he recalled. "12 to 20 million pounds of chlorine appears to have possibly been burned here."

Cathy Breedlove is one of several residents who reported finding remnants of charred debris from that smoke in her yard.

"We’re still extremely concerned … this is really scary for the people and our dogs," she told FOX 5.

Though they were told BioLab test results showed no sign of asbestos, she and other neighbors are still weary of what else may be present.

"I’m not a chemist, so I don’t know what else to be worried about, but testing for asbestos alone doesn’t give us comfort," she stated.

Breedlove met with Smith at her home on Monday. He took samples of the water and soil on her property. He says he’ll test for other cancer-causing chemicals.

"A lot of chlorine has burned … and what happens when you have smoldering burns like this ... you have products of incomplete combustion," Smith explained.

He tells FOX 5, in situations like this one independent testing is crucial. He criticized the EPA for not taking on that responsibility.

EPA officials said they directed BioLab to sample the debris. Multiple attempts to find out what else BioLab tested that debris for have gone unanswered so far. BioLab has offered to pick up debris. Residents can submit a request to DebrisPickup@biolabinc.com.