Residents near Conyers BioLab reporting finding charred debris in their yards: 'How safe is it?'

A week after a fire at the BioLab Chemical Plant sent a large plume of toxic smoke billowing over Rockdale County, residents are reporting the discovery of black, charred debris in their yards, raising new health concerns.

The ominous dark cloud that loomed over the county for days has largely dissipated. But residents still say there's a slight haze as chlorine continues to settle. Some neighbors are experiencing persistent symptoms.

Cathy Breedlove, a resident who says she has found mysterious chunks on her property, expressed concerns about the health of her family and the five dogs she fosters.

She reached out to both the Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and was instructed not to touch the material and that the EPA would conduct an examination.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cathy Breedlove told FOX 5 she found the charred debris in her yard after the BioLab fire.

As of October 6, no one has responded to the scene.

"We’re hoping for answers—how safe is it? I would be just very disturbed if a dog, one of my dogs, had it in their mouth ... very concerned about my dogs," Breedlove shared with FOX 5 Atlanta.

It's still unclear what the substance is. As anxiety within the community rises, BioLab is expected to open a new office to address to take questions from residents and act as a liaison concerning any potential risks posed by the hazardous chemicals.