New federal money prompts warning about solar sales reps who promise the moon
If you’ve noticed those online ads making big promises for rooftop solar, authorities warn it could be just the beginning.
'Zombie ice' in Greenland will raise global sea level 10 inches, study says
Zombie or doomed ice is ice that is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but is no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers.
Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Northern lights may be visible as low as Iowa, thanks to G3 geomagnetic storm
NOAA predicts auroras could be seen as far as Oregon, Pennsylvania and even Iowa from Wednesday to Friday.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
Drought-stricken Arizona to get less Colorado River water
Lake Mead is currently less than a quarter full and the seven states overall that depend on its water missed a federal deadline to announce proposals on plans cut additional water next year.
Fish turn up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spill into Gainesville creek
Rough one hundred fish have turned up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spilled into the Georgia creek.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Many in US doubt their own impact on climate, AP-NORC poll finds
Only about half of Americans polled say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019. Some noted how it's a lower priority compared with other issues like inflation and food and drug costs.
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
Researchers say a massive flood could be "California's other Big One." New data from UCLA researchers say climate change has doubled the chance such a flood may happen.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.
Rainwater unsafe to drink everywhere on Earth due to 'forever chemicals,' study says
PFAS, nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been linked to a wide range of harmful health effects.
A growing stink: How a controversial farming practice led to 1,700 dead fish
Hundreds of dead fish turned up in a river near a north Georgia dairy farm that was using a controversial product for growing crops.