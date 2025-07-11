Atlanta’s Cowboy Carter takeover: Beyoncé doubles down on night two

article

Night two of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta is expected to bring even more fans, more sparkle, and another sold-out show to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium bound?

Timeline:

With the roof closed and the Halo Board again turned off, Beyoncé’s minimalist stadium setting allowed her vocals, band, and visual design to take center stage.

The show remained tightly scheduled — doors opened at 5:30 p.m., music started promptly at 8 p.m., and fans were on their feet by the first note.

Parking opens at 2 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Clear bag policy is enforced. Floor seat holders must enter through Gate 1 only.

Stands inside and outside the venue are restocking daily with merchandise, but lines remain long. Arrive early if you want exclusive tour items.

Taking MARTA

What you can do:

MARTA reported heavy but steady ridership Friday night.

The transit agency again ran shuttle trains between Five Points and GWCC and kept extra staff at high-volume stations. Breeze Mobile 2.0 allowed passengers to skip kiosk lines and load fares directly to their phones. Riders were encouraged to download the MARTA On the Go app for alerts, and to use the See & Say 2.0 app to report suspicious activity.

Traffic around the stadium was once again congested. Rideshare pickups stretched well into the post-show hour, with fans advised to walk a few blocks away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium before requesting a ride.

Floor seat holders entered exclusively through Gate 1. Outside, the exterior merch stand near Gate 2 remained popular, while inside, additional booths reported long waits prior to showtime. Fans who arrived after 7 p.m. found limited selection.

Plan ahead for Beyoncé

What's next:

Expect large crowds, especially near Northside Drive and Centennial Olympic Park.

The weather is expected to be hot, so dress accordingly.