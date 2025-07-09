Arizona woman missing after Lil Baby Atlanta concert in June

article

The Brief Inzinga Barge, an Arizona woman, went missing after traveling to Atlanta for a concert on June 6. Her phone was found dead outside the Atlanta City Jail on June 24; family last heard from her on June 15. She was briefly hospitalized at Grady for a mental health crisis.



Atlanta police are investigating the disappearance of a woman who traveled from Arizona to Georgia in early June and hasn't been heard from in weeks.

What we know:

Inzinga Barge, originally from Arizona, was reported missing by her family after she abruptly left home on June 6 to attend a Lil Baby concert in Atlanta. Her family says she did not inform anyone of her travel plans and has since fallen out of contact.

According to an Atlanta Police incident report, a cell phone belonging to Barge was recovered on June 24 outside the City of Atlanta Jail in what used to be a flower bed along the sidewalk. The phone was found propped against a wall on a ledge and was completely dead.

After charging the device, an officer received a call from a man identifying himself as Barge’s ex-boyfriend who said the missing woman's family had contacted him via Facebook out of concern. He told police he was in Texas and would have a family member follow up.

What they're saying:

Later that day, Barge’s sister, Adrian Barge, contacted Atlanta police investigators and explained that Inzinga left for Atlanta without notifying anyone and had not returned.

Kenya Barge, who is Inzinga's mother, later told police that her daughter had been hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital sometime between June 8 and June 16 for what appeared to be a mental health crisis—a condition previously unknown to the family. Kenya said she was working to coordinate her daughter’s release and bring her home but was never notified by the hospital before or after the discharge.

The last known contact with Inzinga was on June 15, when she was disconnected from a family group chat. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings or communication.

Atlanta police say checks with local and county jail systems turned up no recent arrest records under her name.

A related case has been filed with the Buckeye Police Department in Arizona. Officer Kopp is listed as the primary contact at 623-349-6400.

What you can do:

Barge was last seen wearing a white dress with a blue flower print. She is 24 years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. Sometimes she wears her hair in an Afro and sometimes she wears it straight, according to her family.

Anyone with information about Inzinga Barge’s whereabouts is urged to contact Atlanta police or the Buckeye Police Department.