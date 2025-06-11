Chemical concerns closes Lavender Road in Floyd County

People are being asked to avoid Lavender Road in Floyd County due to a hazardous material situation.

What we know:

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Lavander Drive between Redmond Circle and the railroad tracks has been closed while the Rome Fire Department investigates.

Dig deeper:

This is in the area of Lewis Chemical, which produces "a wide range of surfactants—including benzyl and methyl chloride quats, amine oxides, betaines, hydroxysultaines, amides, phosphate esters, and other specialty chemicals—for industrial and consumer applications."

What we don't know:

No word on injuries or evacuations.