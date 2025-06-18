A hike with a history lesson: Fort Mountain State Park

The Brief Fort Mountain State Park features a mysterious stone wall with unknown origins, adding intrigue to its scenic beauty and outdoor adventures. The park includes a historic fire tower built during the Great Depression, with a romantic story behind a carved rock left by a worker missing his girlfriend. Visitors can enjoy diverse activities, including hiking trails for all skill levels, camping, and water activities at a 17-acre lake.



Fort Mountain State Park, nestled in the North Georgia mountains, is a destination full of scenic beauty, outdoor adventure, and even a touch of mystery.

FOX 5 meteorologist Laurann Robinson recently toured the park, beginning her hike up to the park’s signature feature: a mysterious stone wall shrouded in centuries-old folklore.

What they're saying:

"A hike with a history lesson — and a bit of a whodunit," said Robinson, who was guided by Fort Mountain Park Manager Emmanuel Stewart.

"So now, after about a 15-minute hike or so, we've arrived at Stone Wall," said Robinson. "And apparently, there's a bit of a mystery behind it, right?"

Stewart explained, "Yeah, so the mystery is, we don’t know who built this wall. When the Cherokee were here, they just said that it was already here before them. So, who built the wall?... I guess we may never know."

From mystery to romance, the tour continued at the park’s historic fire tower, built during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps — a federal work relief program that created jobs while constructing infrastructure in state parks.

"One of those boys was missing his girlfriend that he had left back home so much that he crafted that rock, carved it out, and put it right in the center there so they could memorialize their love for each other," Stewart said.

Beyond the tower, visitors can step out onto the park’s west overlook for sweeping views of the valley below.

"This looks out over the entire valley," said Stewart. "Right below us is Chatsworth, and then just in the distance is Dalton. And on a clear day, you can even see all the way over to Lookout Mountain."

The 4,000-acre park offers a range of hiking trails suited for all skill levels.

"We have a little bit of everything," Stewart said. "If you want something easy, you can just go around the lake. Or we have a nine-mile hike that goes around the whole rim of the park. That’s a lot of up and down through the mountains, with lots of beautiful views and wildlife along the way."

For those wanting to extend their stay, Fort Mountain offers campgrounds and newly renovated two-bedroom cabins equipped with full kitchens, screened-in porches, and cable television.

"All you need is some charcoal and some firewood and light it on fire and you’re good to go," Stewart said, gesturing to the outdoor fire pit.

Visitors can also enjoy a 17-acre lake where they can swim, fish, relax on the beach, or rent kayaks, paddle boats, and canoes. Personal paddle boards and fishing gear are also welcome.

"And even if you don’t get completely in the water," Robinson said, "hanging out at the beach is a great way to relax after an afternoon of hiking."

What you can do:

Fort Mountain State Park is located just east of Chatsworth and remains a scenic and historical gem in Georgia’s park system.