UGA study finds high levels of mercury in Okefenokee Swamp's alligators

The Brief A study by the University of Georgia has revealed new concerns over the levels of mercury in the waters around the Okenfenokee Swamp. Researchers say that the alligators tested in the area had eight times the mercury as those tested at two other research sites. The study also found that young alligators had high levels of the chemical, meaning that mothers were passing on the mercury contamination to them.



A study of alligators by the University of Georgia has found that there may be higher levels of mercury in the waters around the state.

Researchers from the university's Odum School of Ecology and its Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant say that their results may reveal concerning impacts on the animals and humans that rely on the Georgia and South Carolina waterways for food.

What we know:

The researchers examined the diet and blood levels of more than 100 alligators around the Okefenokee Swamp, Jekyll Island, and the Yawkey Wildlife Center.

The results reportedly found that alligators in the Okefenokee Swamp had mercury levels that were eight times higher than the other two sites.

While older alligators showed high mercury concentrations, younger alligators also had high levels, leading researchers to guess that mothers were passing the toxins into the egg yolks during reproduction.

What they're saying:

"Mercury is a neurotoxin that is very lethal to organisms. If it builds up, it moves through the food web and creates the perfect storm. That’s what we have in the Okefenokee," said Jeb Byers, co-author of the study and UGA Athletic Association Professor in the Odum School.

"Mercury contamination can be a high concern for the people who can be consuming a lot of fish or game species from the rivers, swamps or oceans that have high mercury. In any given ecosystem, there are some organisms that can tolerate only very little amounts of mercury, which can result in neurological issues, reproductive issues and eventually death," said Kristen Zemaitis, lead author of the study and a graduate of the Odum School..

What's next:

Researchers say they want to investigate more into the cause of the mercury and do additional studies on how it affects animals in the swamp.