Rome party shootings leave 3 injured; 2 people arrested

Three people were injured, and two others were arrested after two overnight shootings at separate parties in Rome, according to police.

Shooting at party injured three

What we know:

Officers said they talked with the homeowner of a house in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. The house is known to law enforcement for frequent disturbances, police said, and about 100 people had gathered for the party.

As the officers were walking back to their patrol cars, they said they heard 7 to 8 gunshots.

The officers ran back to the house, where they found three people shot. Two women were shot in the leg, and one victim was found closer to Grover Street. Police did not say where the third person had been shot.

Officers and paramedics applied tourniquets and helped the victims, who were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

While police were investigating, the host of the party was uncooperative and became combative, officials said. After officers told the man, identified as Marvin Blackburn, to leave the property, he allegedly threatened them and physically resisted arrest.

Police said they used a Taser to subdue Blackburn and arrested him. He is charged with three counts of felony obstruction, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction, three counts of simple battery on a police officer, and maintaining a disorderly house.

A second person, Sammya Sewell, was also arrested for obstructing officers while they worked to secure the crime scene. Sewell is charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

Marvin Blackburn and Sammya Sewell were both arrested after a party ended with gunfire. Both face several charges related to obstructing police, according to officials. (Rome Police)

Second Rome shooting, nobody injured

What we know:

Another shooting happened at a back-to-school party in the 100 block of East 11th Street on Saturday night, according to police.

No one was injured in the shooting, but officers found a speaker, table, backpack, cellphone and a rifle casing in the area where the shooting was reported.

Police investigating both shootings

What they're saying:

The shootings remain under investigation.

"These types of incidents not only put lives at risk but also place an incredible burden on emergency resources," said Kelly Madden, public information officer for the Rome Police Department. "We are committed to maintaining public safety, and we encourage our residents to report suspicious activity and to avoid hosting or attending gatherings that pose a risk to the community."