Massive diesel spill in Pickens County: Emergency crews contain 2,500-gallon leak

The Brief A tanker truck overturned near Talking Rock, spilling approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel; emergency crews responded to contain the spill and protect Talking Rock Creek. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is leading the cleanup, with no fish kills or stressed vegetation reported; over 30,000 gallons of contaminated water have been removed. The road near the crash site and Talking Rock Park are temporarily closed, with the Georgia State Patrol investigating the cause of the crash.



Officials in Pickens County spent much of Tuesday cleaning up a massive diesel fuel spill near the town of Talking Rock.

What we know:

Authorities say a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel overturned on Monday, spilling an estimated 2,500 gallons of fuel and closing Talking Rock Park.

Emergency crews from multiple Pickens County agencies responded swiftly to the scene to contain the spill and protect nearby Talking Rock Creek.

More than 30,000 gallons of contaminated water have been removed from the site, officials said.

A tanker overturned spilling about 2,500 gallons of fuel near Talking Rock on May 20, 2025. (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is now leading the cleanup effort.

Authorities report that no fish kills or signs of stressed vegetation have been observed in the affected area.

The road near the crash site remains closed and is expected to stay shut for at least two more days.

Additionally, Talking Rock Park is temporarily closed due to the incident.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the teamwork of all involved and will continue to update the community as cleanup efforts progress," the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.