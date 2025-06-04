Talking Rock Creek cleanup concludes: No diesel detected in water samples

article

The Brief Cleanup operation at Talking Rock Creek has ended with no detectable traces of diesel fuel in water samples. The spill involved 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel, leading to the removal of over 94,000 gallons of contaminated water. Georgia EPD reported no fish kills or stressed vegetation during the cleanup, and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash cause.



The cleanup operation at Talking Rock Creek in Pickens County has officially ended, following confirmation that water samples show no detectable traces of diesel fuel, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

What we know:

The announcement comes weeks after a tanker truck overturned in May, spilling roughly 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel near the creek and prompting an extensive emergency response. Officials say more than 94,000 gallons of contaminated water were ultimately removed from the site.

A tanker overturned spilling about 2,500 gallons of fuel near Talking Rock on May 20, 2025. (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

The initial incident forced the temporary closure of Talking Rock Park and nearby roads. Emergency crews from multiple Pickens County agencies worked quickly to contain the spill and prevent damage to the local environment.

What they're saying:

"This officially ends the fuel spill cleanup operation," officials said in a final update Wednesday. "Crews will spend this week removing all remaining booms and equipment from the area."

"We appreciate your patience and support during this response, and we're proud of the team effort that helped protect our environment," officials said.

Local perspective:

The Georgia EPD led the environmental response, noting that no fish kills or stressed vegetation were reported during the cleanup.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.