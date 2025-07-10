Waymo responds to criticism over vehicles stopped on Atlanta roads

The Brief Waymo is responding to videos posted on social media of its driverless vehicles stopped in odd places around Atlanta. The company launched the driverless car service in a partnership with Uber in late June. A Waymo spokesperson said that the incidents are rare and that there may be other factors not seen in the videos causing the vehicles to stop.



Waymo’s robotaxis have been carrying passengers around parts of Atlanta for weeks now, and the launch hasn't been without a few hiccups.

The company is now responding to videos on social media showing its vehicles stopped in odd places around the city.

What we know:

Waymo's service is offered through a partnership with Uber and began in late June. Riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle at no additional cost.

Customers are able to rate their trip within the Uber app, as they would with any other ride. However, passengers are not prompted to tip when paired with one of Waymo’s self-driving cars.

In one video posted on Instagram, the Waymo appeared to be stalled in the middle of a parking lot in the city.

"Somebody come look at this," the man filming the video is heard saying.

What they're saying:

While a spokesperson for Waymo acknowledged the social media posts, they told FOX 5 that there may be other factors not seen in the video causing the vehicles to stop.

According to the spokesperson, the vehicles may be waiting to proceed around unseen obstacles or unclear traffic signals.

It could also be checking with the company's fleet response team to see if the current route is still feasible or if it needs to safely pull over.

What you can do:

If you find yourself in a stopped Waymo vehicle, the company's rider support, fleet response, and emergency response teams are available at all times of the day to provide instructions and help you out.

If your ride gets cut short, Waymo says it will refund the trip, provide additional trip credits, and ensure that their fleet learns from the scenario.