Waymo expands robotaxi service to Atlanta in partnership with Uber

The Brief Waymo is launching its driverless robotaxi service in Atlanta, expanding its presence in major U.S. cities. The service is offered through a partnership with Uber, allowing riders to be matched with Waymo autonomous vehicles at no extra cost. Passengers can rate their trip via the Uber app but will not be prompted to tip when using Waymo's self-driving cars.



Autonomous vehicle company Waymo is set to roll out its driverless robotaxi service in Atlanta beginning Tuesday.

What we know:

It marks the company’s latest expansion into a major U.S. city.

The service will be offered through a partnership with Uber. Riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle at no additional cost.

Customers will be able to rate their trip within the Uber app, as they would with any other ride. However, passengers will not be prompted to tip when paired with one of Waymo’s self-driving cars.

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled to continue deepening our partnership with Waymo as we expand autonomous rides to Atlanta," said Sarfraz Maredia, Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. "By integrating Waymo’s cutting-edge technology into the Uber platform, we’re continuing to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and reliable."

"Atlantans are now able to experience the same safety, comfort, and convenience of Waymo’s fully autonomous driving technology that millions of people around the U.S. – from San Francisco to Austin – currently have the access to," Nicole Gavel, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Waymo. "We can’t wait for more residents and visitors in the Atlanta area to experience this new normal, exclusively on Uber."

Waymo said its cars are significantly safer than human-driven vehicles, noting decreases in injury and property damage in cities where they operate.

"I would say we are on the front end of having these services and technologies expand at a level that human society can perceive at being particularly beneficial," said Dr. Srinivas Peeta, Frederick R. Dickerson Chair and Professor at Georgia Tech.

Researchers at the Autonomous and Connected Transportation Lab at Georgia Tech have studied autonomous vehicles and safety for years, as well as how drivers react to the vehicles on the road.

"Human drivers themselves will learn over a period of time...over a period of time they'll be more accepting of these systems, and they'll learn how to drive in the vicinity of such vehicles as well," Dr. Peeta said.

"We are fortunate to be, I would say, at the leading edge of how transportation, especially surface road transportation, is going to change," he added.

"Still, I'd say it's in the initial stage, but in the future I do believe this new technology will enhance the safety and reduce congestion," Yongyang Liu, first-year postdoc, explained.

Dig deeper:

Uber said Waymo vehicles only cover a 65 square mile part of town right now from Buckhead to the Capitol View area, but it does plan to expand in the future.

Why you should care:

Waymo’s expansion into Atlanta adds to its growing robotaxi footprint, which already includes cities such as Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

What you can do:

Riders can request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric and be matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle at no additional cost.

To learn more, go to waymo.com/safety.