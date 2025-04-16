Uber users can now join Waymo autonomous rides interest list

article

The Brief Waymo driverless rides launch in Atlanta this summer through Uber. Service will cover 65 square miles, including Downtown and Buckhead. Riders can opt in via the Uber app under "Autonomous Vehicles."



Waymo’s autonomous ride service is set to launch in Atlanta this summer, expanding its partnership with Uber after debuting in Austin, Texas.

What we know:

The self-driving vehicles have already been tested on Atlanta streets in preparation for the public rollout. Once live, the service will operate across a 65-square-mile area, including Downtown, Buckhead, and Capitol View.

What you can do:

Uber users can increase their chances of riding in a Waymo by joining the interest list. To opt in, users should open the Uber app, go to preferences, and select "Autonomous Vehicles."

Big picture view:

Waymo’s expansion into Atlanta marks another step in the growing presence of driverless transportation in major U.S. cities.