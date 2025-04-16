Expand / Collapse search

Uber users can now join Waymo autonomous rides interest list

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 16, 2025
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Waymo driverless rides launch in Atlanta this summer through Uber.
    • Service will cover 65 square miles, including Downtown and Buckhead.
    • Riders can opt in via the Uber app under "Autonomous Vehicles."

ATLANTA - Waymo’s autonomous ride service is set to launch in Atlanta this summer, expanding its partnership with Uber after debuting in Austin, Texas.

What we know:

The self-driving vehicles have already been tested on Atlanta streets in preparation for the public rollout. Once live, the service will operate across a 65-square-mile area, including Downtown, Buckhead, and Capitol View.

What you can do:

Uber users can increase their chances of riding in a Waymo by joining the interest list. To opt in, users should open the Uber app, go to preferences, and select "Autonomous Vehicles."

Big picture view:

Waymo’s expansion into Atlanta marks another step in the growing presence of driverless transportation in major U.S. cities.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Uber. 

