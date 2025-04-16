Uber users can now join Waymo autonomous rides interest list
ATLANTA - Waymo’s autonomous ride service is set to launch in Atlanta this summer, expanding its partnership with Uber after debuting in Austin, Texas.
What we know:
The self-driving vehicles have already been tested on Atlanta streets in preparation for the public rollout. Once live, the service will operate across a 65-square-mile area, including Downtown, Buckhead, and Capitol View.
What you can do:
Uber users can increase their chances of riding in a Waymo by joining the interest list. To opt in, users should open the Uber app, go to preferences, and select "Autonomous Vehicles."
Big picture view:
Waymo’s expansion into Atlanta marks another step in the growing presence of driverless transportation in major U.S. cities.