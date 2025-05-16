Controversial gas station sparks outcry in southwest Atlanta community

The Brief Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet calls for halting construction of a gas station on Greenbriar Parkway, citing violations of SPI District 20 zoning regulations. The gas station would be the tenth within a one-mile radius, contributing to oversaturation of similar businesses in the community. Residents and activists plan to continue protesting the development, with a demonstration scheduled for Friday evening.



A southwest Atlanta city councilmember is calling for an immediate halt to the construction of a controversial gas station on Greenbriar Parkway, citing concerns that the project violates zoning regulations approved by the Atlanta City Council.

What they're saying:

District 11 Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said she believes the construction is in direct violation of the Special Public Interest (SPI) District 20 regulations, which were approved in July 2022 to limit certain types of businesses in the area, including gas stations, liquor stores, and beauty supply shops.

"I am really clear that SPI 20 was actually ratified July 2022," Overstreet said. "I am told the application was filed for this particular permit in August 2022, so to me this is in violation of the actual SPI for Greenbriar."

Construction has continued despite growing opposition from residents and local activists, who argue the community is already oversaturated with similar businesses. Overstreet said she observed additional violations while visiting the site on Friday.

"Seniors live right there, that's Parkview and this is their sidewalk to Greenbriar Parkway," she said. "I would not allow my mother, who's a senior in Southwest Atlanta, to walk next to the excavator with no fencing or screening."

Community activist Sherry Williams, who worked with the city’s planning department to draft the SPI guidelines, said the new gas station would be the tenth within a one-mile radius.

"We are wondering, how could this happen?" Williams said. "But remember this is, overall, an underserved community, with a lot of businesses that the residents don’t want because they are already saturated with gas stations, liquor stores, beauty shops, barbershops, car washes— all the things of that nature. We don’t need another one of those."

Williams added, "The City Council approved it, but here we are today. A violation was made within 30 days of the ink drying."

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to the owner of the property, but has yet to hear back.

What's next:

Residents plan to continue protesting the development, with another demonstration scheduled for Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.