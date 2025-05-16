Groundbreaking held for Vietnam War memorial at Piedmont Park

The Brief Atlanta has begun construction on its first Vietnam War memorial, honoring 240 local veterans who died in the conflict. The Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial will be located at the 14th Street entrance of Piedmont Park and is expected to take 6 to 9 months to complete. The monument will also recognize the families of fallen service members and marks the city's first Vietnam memorial commission.



The City of Atlanta has officially broken ground on its first Vietnam War memorial, which will honor 240 service members from the city and surrounding areas who gave their lives during the conflict. A ceremony was held Friday at Piedmont Park to mark the start of construction on the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vietnam War memorial groundbreaking at Piedmont Park happening Friday

What we know:

Located at the 14th Street entrance of Piedmont Park, the memorial will not only pay tribute to the fallen veterans but also recognize the families who lost loved ones in the war. It is the first Vietnam memorial to be commissioned by the city.

What's next:

Construction is expected to take six to nine months to complete. Once finished, the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Atlanta’s Vietnam War heroes.