Vietnam War memorial groundbreaking at Piedmont Park happening Friday

The Brief A groundbreaking ceremony for the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park’s 14th Street entrance. The memorial will honor 240 service members from Atlanta who died in the Vietnam War and never returned home. The project has been nearly a decade in the making, led by the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial Project Task Force since 2015.



A long-awaited memorial honoring Atlanta’s fallen Vietnam War veterans is set to take a major step forward this week.

What we know:

On May 16 at 2 p.m., a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Piedmont Park for the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial. The monument will be located near the park’s 14th Street entrance and will pay tribute to 240 service members from Atlanta who died in the war and never returned home.

The mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, will be in attendance.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta veterans step closer to Vietnam War Memorial in Piedmont Park

What they're saying:

The project has been in development since 2015, spearheaded by the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial Project Task Force. The upcoming ceremony marks the beginning of construction for a memorial nearly a decade in the making, dedicated to preserving the memory and sacrifice of local veterans.