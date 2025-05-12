Vietnam War memorial groundbreaking at Piedmont Park happening Friday
ATLANTA - A long-awaited memorial honoring Atlanta’s fallen Vietnam War veterans is set to take a major step forward this week.
What we know:
On May 16 at 2 p.m., a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Piedmont Park for the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial. The monument will be located near the park’s 14th Street entrance and will pay tribute to 240 service members from Atlanta who died in the war and never returned home.
The mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, will be in attendance.
What they're saying:
The project has been in development since 2015, spearheaded by the Sons of Atlanta Vietnam War Memorial Project Task Force. The upcoming ceremony marks the beginning of construction for a memorial nearly a decade in the making, dedicated to preserving the memory and sacrifice of local veterans.