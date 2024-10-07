Shelter-in-place order remains in place for 2-mile radius around BioLab facility

Rockdale County officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide an update on the BioLab incident.

The nightly shelter-in-place order for the county expired at 7 a.m. Monday, but many residents are still reporting thick smoke and a strong chlorine odor in the air.

On Monday afternoon, officials said that except for a 2-mile zone around the BioLab facility, residents will no longer be required to shelter in place. However, for those who live and work near the facility, a shelter-in-place order remains in place from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and businesses are asked to remain closed during that time.

Click here to check to see if your address is inside the 2-mile radius.

Right now, it is unknown how long it will take to resolve the issue caused by the fire by BioLab.

Officials say that they understand that residents and business owners are frustrated by the situation, but they are obligated to do what they think is best to keep everyone safe.

Late last week, the decision was made that Rockdale County students would attend classes from home on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, government buildings reopened after being closed for a week.

RECENT STORIES

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday and may vote to enact a state of emergency for the county.

Many residents are calling for the closure of BioLab following multiple incidents over the past decade.