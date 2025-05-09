Heroic deputy saves victim in dramatic head-on collision

The Brief Fayette County Deputy Charles Yeh was an eyewitness to a very serious accident that happened right in front of his patrol car earlier this year. The innocent victim was seriously injured when a car crossed the center median and slammed into her SUV head-on. The woman recently came to the sheriff’s office to thank Yeh and the department for all they did for her, both during and after the accident.



We are hearing from the Fayette County deputy who was an eyewitness to a very serious accident and jumped in to help the innocent victim.

What they're saying:

"I just happened to see a dust cloud form and then something red shoot across my vision," said Deputy Charles Yeh. "And out of nowhere I see this explosion of parts."

Yeh is talking about the day he was an eyewitness to a very serious head-on collision. He was so close, it was captured on the dash camera of his patrol car.

A red Ford Mustang shot across the grassy median and hit an SUV head-on. The dash camera video shows what happened as the innocent driver’s car just slowly appears from the line of traffic ahead of Deputy Yeh.

It rolled backward into the grassy median.

He immediately runs up and begins helping the injured driver who couldn’t push the damaged door open, and then the deputy begins assisting her. "I just know that she was having difficulty breathing and chest pains."

Fayette County Deputy Charles Yeh

Deputy Yeh says he helped calm her down and EMS was very quickly on the scene.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and the grateful victim recently came into the sheriff’s office to say thank you. "At first I thought I might have been in trouble. I thought what did I do? Or, what did I do good?" He says when he entered the room he immediately recognized her. "It was good to see that she had recovered."

Yeh says the woman and her husband brought him flowers and a box of donuts that he shared with colleagues.

That day, he says he had already responded to four other accidents.

Deputy Yeh says this is not the first accident that’s happened right in front of him.

And it is not likely to be the last.