Southwest Atlanta residents protesting new gas station near senior community

The Brief Southwest Atlanta residents are protesting the construction of a new gas station near a senior living facility and townhomes, citing oversaturation and safety concerns. There are already at least 10 gas stations within a one-mile radius and over 30 between Lee Street and the county line. Despite a local zoning overlay banning new gas stations, city officials claim the project was permitted before the regulation was finalized.



Residents in the Bent Hill and Greenbriar neighborhoods of southwest Atlanta are pushing back against the construction of yet another gas station—this one planned near a senior living facility and a townhome development.

What we know:

Many in the community say they’re already overwhelmed with gas stations and liquor stores and are calling on city officials to step in.

FOX 5 visited the site Friday, where construction crews were working steadily on the proposed gas station along Greenbriar Parkway. Nearby, residents expressed frustration, with many saying the neighborhood has had enough of these types of developments.

What they're saying:

"I don't like it. It's not going to be good for the seniors out here," said 65-year-old resident Zina Avery. "We need to get together. Seniors need to come out here with their wheelchairs and walkers... they don’t want this."

There are at least 10 gas stations within a one-mile radius of the site and about 30 gas stations and liquor stores from Lee Street out to the county line.

Residents are especially concerned that the new gas station will be located right next to Parkview for Seniors and the new Avery Park townhome community, which is home to many elderly residents. They fear increased traffic and unwanted activity, including drug sales.

Critics also say the pattern of development highlights a broader issue in predominantly Black communities. "I always say… in the Black neighborhoods, they like to build Family Dollars, Dollar Trees, or a filling station. Why? We can't get a decent restaurant," another resident told FOX 5 Atlanta.

District City Councilwoman Marci Overstreet said the community had put an overlay in place that prohibits new gas stations, liquor stores, and beauty or barber shops. However, she noted that city planners claim this gas station was permitted before the overlay was finalized.

What's next:

Residents have staged protests and held signs to raise awareness of their concerns. Residents also say they’re contacting City Hall and plan to organize additional protests to fight the project.