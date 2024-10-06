Protesters demand Conyers BioLab be shut down immediately
ATLANTA - Protesters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol building on Sunday to demand the immediate shutdown of the Conyers BioLab chemical plant that went up in toxic smoke a week ago.
According to their petition, they are also demanding full compensation for all workers and residents affected by the fire, as well as a large-scale cleanup initiative.
While the fire started in Rockdale County, residents of neighboring counties have also reported seeing and smelling the smoke.
That petition already has well over 8,000 signatures.