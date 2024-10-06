Protesters demand Conyers BioLab be shut down immediately

Protesters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol building on Sunday to demand the immediate shutdown of the Conyers BioLab chemical plant that went up in toxic smoke a week ago.

According to their petition, they are also demanding full compensation for all workers and residents affected by the fire, as well as a large-scale cleanup initiative.

While the fire started in Rockdale County, residents of neighboring counties have also reported seeing and smelling the smoke.

That petition already has well over 8,000 signatures.