Protesters demand Conyers BioLab be shut down immediately

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 6, 2024 6:57pm EDT
Rockdale County
Protesters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol to demand the immediate shutdown of the BioLab chemical plant responsible for a fire that broke out, releasing a toxic smoke plume into the air over Rockdale County.

ATLANTA - Protesters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol building on Sunday to demand the immediate shutdown of the Conyers BioLab chemical plant that went up in toxic smoke a week ago.

According to their petition, they are also demanding full compensation for all workers and residents affected by the fire, as well as a large-scale cleanup initiative.

While the fire started in Rockdale County, residents of neighboring counties have also reported seeing and smelling the smoke.

That petition already has well over 8,000 signatures.