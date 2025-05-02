Mableton beauty supply store struggles with rising costs amid Trump tariffs

The Brief Dana Hawkins and Charis Mcwhorter, co-owners of Zoet Beauty Supply in Mableton, are facing challenges due to Trump-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, which have significantly increased their prices. They say they're striving to maintain fair pricing for customers to avoid sticker shock while riding out the rising costs for their goods.



Local business owners say the impacts of the Trump administration-imposed tariffs are trickling down and causing headaches for both them and their customers.

Local perspective:

Two women who own a beauty supply store in Mableton say they are trying their best to do good business, but also not make it unbearable for customers.

For Dana Hawkins and Charis Mcwhorter, it's a family environment inside Zoet Beauty Supply in Mableton.

Zoet Beauty Supply in Mableton

"We just pray that God continues to cover us," co-owner Dana Hawkins said.

Now, they are asking for divine protection as they say Trump-imposed tariffs against China are impacting prices.

"At this point, it's no longer possible. They are here and in full effect. The prices have gone up, and are extremely high," Charis Mcwhorter said.

Trump hiked tariffs on China to a staggering 145%, making it difficult for some Chinese businesses to continue trading with the United States.

"I imagine that some of us may not have the budget to continue," Mcwhorter said. "Most of the stuff we were paying for – the price that we were getting charged, was the price we were charging the customer. So, of course, we can't stay in business if we keep the prices the same. So, we are working on keeping the margins there, but making sure we aren't making it unbearable for our customers."

The business owners say they try to be transparent with their customers, so they don't have sticker shock. Hair is the first item where the cost went up.

Zoet Beauty Supply in Mableton

As there seems to be no end in sight, they say now is the time to support your local businesses.

"Now, it's pretty much just a waiting game to see what vendor is going up next, and we only go when they go up. We aren't going up across the board because that's just not fair to the customers," Hawkins said.

This comes at a time when the business owners plan to open a second location within the city on Memorial Drive.

