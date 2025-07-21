Remembering actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner beyond the screen

article

Many people recognize the name Malcolm-Jamal Warner for his roles on "The Cosby Show" and "The Residence," but the start with Atlanta ties had many artistic endeavors off the screen.

The star died Sunday at age 54 while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, poet

What we know:

Long before his time on screen, Warner found a love for poetry from an early age.

"My dad went to Lincoln University because Langston Hughes went to Lincoln. My dad was at Lincoln with Gil Scott-Heron. I came out of the womb listening to Gil Scott-Heron, Brian Jackson and The Last Poets," Warner said.

He performed at several spoken word and poetry slams across Atlanta. He also performed on FOX 5's "Portia",

He also used his voice to push social causes on his podcast. But he wasn't always sure fans would show up for him.

At the Savannah College of Art and Design’s (SCAD) annual aTVfest in 2020, Warner participated in a panel conversation, speaking candidly about his journey from a teenage breakout star to a multi-talented artist, poet, and advocate. "It was really a pleasant surprise to see that all the seats [were full]," Warner said. "To have people who are receptive [to what I have to share] is a good combination."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, musician

What we know:

He also had a deep passion for music.

Warner was deeply woven into Atlanta’s live music scene. He played bass in the Atlanta-based band Biological Misfits (formerly We Got the Jazz) and he performed with them in June at Buteco in Grant Park. He is also the frontman for the jazz-funk group Miles Long, which headlined two sold-out shows at City Winery over Valentine’s Day weekend 2025, followed by a solo spoken word set the next night.

Warner said he looks at his ventures offscreen as ways to make his legacy last.

"Even when Cosby first hit, I was 14 and my mother had this really intense conversation with me about longevity," he said. "Forty-something years later, I’ve been able to fulfill that quest — and there’s still ways to go."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner on FOX 5

Local perspective:

Warner appeared on FOX 5 to discuss his acting, poetry and music several times. You can watch those appearances below.