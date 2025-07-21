Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54: Reaction from around Georgia

article

The Brief Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at the age of 54. Authorities said he drowned in Costa Rica. Warner lived in Atlanta during his multi-season run on The Resident. Leaders and celebrities around Georgia reacted to his death.



Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department said Monday that Warner drowned Sunday afternoon on a beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. He was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him deeper into the ocean.

Warner lived in Atlanta during his multi-season run on The Resident, where he played fan-favorite Dr. AJ "The Raptor" Austin.

It is currently unknown if Warner lived in Atlanta full-time after The Resident ended, but the city remained a hub for his artistic and personal endeavors, and he returned regularly for performances, speaking engagements, and collaborations.

What they're saying:

Leaders and celebrities across metro Atlanta and Georgia have reacted to his death.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed Warner's death on Facebook. "From his soulful set at the Mayor’s After the Masked Ball to his powerful presence during a creative workshop at this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival, Malcolm brought authenticity, artistry, and heart to everything he touched," Dickens said.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center posted on X about the passing. It said "Malcolm was a brilliant, multi-faceted artist and an inspiring giver. We are grateful for his love for #TheKingCenter and the King legacy." The Center said Warner hosted it's 2023 Beloved Community Awards.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said Warner's character on the Cosby Show felt like a family member.

"For me and so many in my generation, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a part of our childhood, a brother," he posted on X. "May God grant peace to his soul, strength and grace to his grieving family."

Portia Bruner posted on Facebook to remember a time when Warner performed on her show. She said, "Malcolm was a fearless model of self-love and vulnerability...even in the face of uncertainty."

Dig deeper:

Warner was married with a daughter, but chose not to publicly disclose their names. Warner's representatives declined immediate comment.