Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54: Deep ties to Atlanta

Many people in Atlanta and around the country are reeling after hearing the unexpected news that actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, reportedly died while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica.

What we know:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, built a deep and lasting connection with Atlanta after he moved to Atlanta while filming FOX’s The Resident, which turned the High Museum into a hospital. Even after the series ended, Warner continued to be a frequent and active presence in the city’s cultural and creative scenes.

Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A Home Away From Home

Warner lived in Atlanta during his multi-season run on The Resident, where he played fan-favorite Dr. AJ "The Raptor" Austin. Although it is currently unknown if Warner lived in Atlanta full-time after The Resident ended, the city remained a hub for his artistic and personal endeavors, and he returned regularly for performances, speaking engagements, and collaborations.

Music, Poetry, and the Atlanta Stage

A passionate musician and spoken word artist, Warner was deeply woven into Atlanta’s live music scene. He played bass in the Atlanta-based band Biological Misfits (formerly We Got the Jazz) and he performed with them in June at Buteco in Grant Park. He is also the frontman for the jazz-funk group Miles Long, which headlined two sold-out shows at City Winery over Valentine’s Day weekend 2025, followed by a solo spoken word set the next night.

In February 2025, Warner was the featured musical guest at Friday Jazz at the High Museum of Art, a prestigious monthly event combining live music with art gallery access.

He has also graced other area stages, including a performance with Orchestra Noir in September 2024 and a special event at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center in Decatur.

Speaking Out and Giving Back

Warner used his platform in Atlanta to support social causes and community issues. In 2024, he delivered remarks at a SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike rally in Atlanta, advocating for workers’ rights and fair contracts. That summer, he also appeared on Atlanta News First to promote his podcast NAH (Not All Hood), which explores Black identity, masculinity, and culture.

From Childhood Star to Cultural Contributor

Warner’s connection to Atlanta was just part of a decades-long career that spans television, film, theater, music, and activism.

Since his breakout role on The Cosby Show, he’s appeared in acclaimed productions including Malcolm & Eddie, Sons of Anarchy, Dexter, American Crime Story, and Accused. He’s also an award-winning director, a Grammy recipient, and a respected voice in spoken word and jazz performance.

His 2022 album Hiding In The Plain View earned a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, further proving his versatility and commitment to meaningful, creative expression.

Warner's most recent on-screen role was as Chief Inspector Bill Houston in the third season of Alert: Missing Persons Unit. He also appeared in episodes of 9-1-1.

Additionally, Warner launched the podcast NAH (Not All Hood), a project that dives deep into themes of Black identity, masculinity, media, music, and culture, with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley. The podcast reflected Warner’s enduring commitment to authentic storytelling, community connection, and cultural awareness. The latest episode was posted to his Instagram account on July 18. Tameka "Georgia Me" Harper was his guest on that episode and she talked about being Black, "unapologetically hood" and Atlanta gentrification.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to a representative for a statement and is seeking to learn more about his death and his life here in Atlanta.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as we learn more about Warner's death.