Lawmakers call for Conyers Biolab shutdown amid lingering chemical hazards
CONYERS, Ga. - Frustration spreads to the state Capitol as they call for Biolab in Conyers to shut down for good. This comes as a chemical plume is still shooting in the air after a fire on Sunday.
"We are here today because this disaster has reminded us that we do not have to live like this. This isn't just a Rockdale County problem, but it's become a metro Atlanta problem," Devin Barrington-Ward, with the Black Futurist Group, said.
Barrington-Ward gathered with others calling for a closure, accountability, and restitution.
"Sheltering in a place where the doors and windows are closed, and it's 90 degrees in the house, and the fumes you smell them," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia's 4th congressional district.
Rep. Johnson says there have been several unreported incidents from the company. He says the company has a history of being cited and not complying with regulations.
"Calling on officials to declare a state of emergency, so emergency relief funds can flow to the people of Rockdale County," Johnson said.
During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his team are monitoring the situation.
For those living and trying to make a living in Rockdale County, it has been hard.
"I heard from several businesses that shut their doors for good and closed. They said, ‘Rep. Taylor, in one day I lost $8,000,’"said state Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers.
There have been no updated statements from Rockdale County officials.
Government buildings remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Schools will return from fall break next week but in a virtual capacity for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.