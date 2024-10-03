Expand / Collapse search

Lawmakers call for Conyers Biolab shutdown amid lingering chemical hazards

Published  October 3, 2024
There are growing calls by state leaders and residents of Rockdale County to close the Biolab facility. This comes as a smoke plum with levels of chlorine and hydrochloric acid continues to spew from the site days after a chemical fire.

CONYERS, Ga. - Frustration spreads to the state Capitol as they call for Biolab in Conyers to shut down for good. This comes as a chemical plume is still shooting in the air after a fire on Sunday.  

"We are here today because this disaster has reminded us that we do not have to live like this. This isn't just a Rockdale County problem, but it's become a metro Atlanta problem," Devin Barrington-Ward, with the Black Futurist Group, said.  

Barrington-Ward gathered with others calling for a closure, accountability, and restitution.  

"Sheltering in a place where the doors and windows are closed, and it's 90 degrees in the house, and the fumes you smell them," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia's 4th congressional district. 

Rep. Johnson says there have been several unreported incidents from the company. He says the company has a history of being cited and not complying with regulations.  

"Calling on officials to declare a state of emergency, so emergency relief funds can flow to the people of Rockdale County," Johnson said.  

During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his team are monitoring the situation. 

For those living and trying to make a living in Rockdale County, it has been hard. 

"I heard from several businesses that shut their doors for good and closed. They said, ‘Rep. Taylor, in one day I lost $8,000,’"said state Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers. 

There have been no updated statements from Rockdale County officials.  

Government buildings remain closed for the remainder of the week.  

Schools will return from fall break next week but in a virtual capacity for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 