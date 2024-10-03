Lawmakers call for Conyers Biolab shutdown amid lingering chemical hazards

In brief: Calls for Biolab in Conyers to permanently shut down due to a chemical plume from a recent fire. Barrington-Ward and others demand Biolab closure, highlighting the disaster's regional impact. Rep. Hank Johnson highlights unreported incidents and non-compliance by Biolab. Rep. Johnson urges a state of emergency in Rockdale County for relief funds. Businesses suffer significant losses, and local schools switch to virtual learning post-disaster.



Frustration spreads to the state Capitol as they call for Biolab in Conyers to shut down for good. This comes as a chemical plume is still shooting in the air after a fire on Sunday.

"We are here today because this disaster has reminded us that we do not have to live like this. This isn't just a Rockdale County problem, but it's become a metro Atlanta problem," Devin Barrington-Ward, with the Black Futurist Group, said.

Barrington-Ward gathered with others calling for a closure, accountability, and restitution.

"Sheltering in a place where the doors and windows are closed, and it's 90 degrees in the house, and the fumes you smell them," said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia's 4th congressional district.

Rep. Johnson says there have been several unreported incidents from the company. He says the company has a history of being cited and not complying with regulations.

"Calling on officials to declare a state of emergency, so emergency relief funds can flow to the people of Rockdale County," Johnson said.

During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his team are monitoring the situation.

For those living and trying to make a living in Rockdale County, it has been hard.

"I heard from several businesses that shut their doors for good and closed. They said, ‘Rep. Taylor, in one day I lost $8,000,’"said state Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers.

There have been no updated statements from Rockdale County officials.

Government buildings remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Schools will return from fall break next week but in a virtual capacity for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.