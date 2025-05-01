Tax deadline for Georgia residents has arrived: What you need to know

The Brief The extended federal tax deadline for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene has arrived. The state's deadline for 2024 individual tax returns was extended to Thursday as well. If you don't think you'll be finished filing, you will need to request an extension or face penalties.



Have you filed your taxes yet? If you live in Georgia, it's time to make sure everything is finished and sent to the IRS.

While normally Tax Day is April 15, the Internal Revenue Service gave residents of the Peach State a few more weeks to get things in order after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene last year.

If you don't file by midnight on Thursday, you'll need to file for an extension or face penalties down the road.

What we know:

The agency extended the deadline after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a disaster declaration following the deadly storms in September, making it so that any Georgia taxpayer affected by the disaster had until May 1 to file and make tax payments. The state followed suit, extending its deadline to May 1 as well.

The new filing deadline applied to:

Individuals and businesses that have a 2024 return normally due during March or April 2025.

Individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2023 return due to run out on Oct. 15, 2024. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2023 returns were due on April 15, 2024, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

Calendar-year corporations whose 2023 extensions run out on Oct. 15, 2024.

In this photo illustration, a 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return document is seen on a desk on April 15, 2024 in North Haledon, New Jersey. (Photo illustration by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images) Expand

The extension also included any affected taxpayers whose previous due dates were postponed until February 2025 because of Hurricane Debby in 2024.

Other taxpayers in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia also had their deadline extended to Thursday.

What you can do:

If you don't think you're going to make the deadline, the IRS says you should request an extension by the deadline.

Taypayers that request the extension will have until Oct. 15 to file without facing any penalties.

You can request an extension by using the IRS's Form 4868 or by using IRS Free File.