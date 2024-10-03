Hurricane Helene: Recovery efforts continue in Georgia, gas tax suspension goes into effect

Almost a week after Hurricane Helene cut a devastating path through Georgia and in the South, crews continue to work around the clock across the state on the recovery effort.

At least 133 deaths - 25 in Georgia - in six Southeastern states have been attributed to the storm that inflicted damage from Florida’s Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia.

As of Thursday morning, more than 260,000 Georgia customers remain without power - mostly centered in the eastern and southern parts of the state.

In the days following the storm, there has been help on the local, state, and federal levels.

Georgia Gov. Kemp to discuss Helene recovery efforts

Gov. Brian Kemp and state officials will discuss the latest recovery efforts at the State Capitol at 10:30 a.m. FOX 5 will stream the press conference live.

Earlier this week, Kemp extended Georgia's state of emergency to just before midnight on Oct. 9. The governor issued the executive order citing concerns over the potential disruption to supply chains and the well-being of Georgia residents. The order allows state agencies to allocate resources for relief efforts.

Kemp also announced a suspension of Georgia's gas tax to help lower costs and move goods and services to impacted areas. That order went into effect on Thursday.

Biden visiting Georgia to survey Helene damage

President Joe Biden will be in Georgia on Thursday afternoon to personally take in the scenes of toppled trees, damaged homes and lives upended.

The president is set to tour affected areas in Florida before flying to Valdosta to survey the storm's aftermath.

Biden's visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris' own trip to the area, where she spoke with families impacted by the storm and handed out meals.

"I was just talking with one of the members of the community and her daughter who lost her husband," Harris said. "There is real pain and trauma there that has resulted from this hurricane and what has happened in terms of the aftermath of it."

The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee promised that the federal government would do what it could to support the state and aid in the recovery.

"We are here for the long haul," she said.

Disaster assistance for Georgia families, organizations

The Biden Administration has worked with Kemp and state officials to approve a Major Disaster Declaration for 41 Georgia counties, which allows federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The assistance can include low-cost loans for uninsured property losses, grants for home repairs and temporary housing, and other programs to help with recovery. The approval also allows for a one-time $750 payment to help with essential items like food, water, and baby formula.

"The Major Disaster Declaration will begin to provide critical resources to the limited counties designated for Hurricane Helene. We are hopeful once more of the impacted areas receive proper

damage assessments, the Declaration will add the necessary counties for Individual Assistance, Public Assistance Categories A through G, including increased federal cost shares for both

emergency and permanent work," said GEMA/HS Director, Chris Stallings. "Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our residents, and we will continue to work alongside our local, state, and federal partners to provide the support needed during this challenging time."

Residents and businesses can begin applying for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, on the FEMA app, or at disaster recovery centers.