Biden to visit Georgia on Thursday to survey Hurricane Helene damage

President Joe Biden plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday to survey the damage and console victims after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The president announced the upcoming visit - which will take place a day after his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris tours Augusta.

During her visit, Harris will provide updates on federal actions taken to support emergency response and recovery across Georgia and other southeastern states impacted by the storm.

Trump, the Republican nominee, traveled to Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday with a Christian charity organization that brought trucks of fuel, food, water and other supplies.

After arriving, Trump accused Biden of "sleeping" and not responding to calls from Gov. Brian Kemp. However, Kemp had spoken with Biden the previous day, and the governor said the state was getting everything it needed.

Biden was infuriated by Trump’s claim, saying Trump was "lying, and the governor told him he was lying."

At least 133 deaths - 25 in Georgia - in six Southeastern states have been attributed to the storm that inflicted damage from Florida’s Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia. More than 330,000 customers across the state remain without power days after the storm.

The president has approved a major disaster declaration for 41 Georgia counties - freeing up federal aid to support local efforts.

Details about Biden's visit have not been released.