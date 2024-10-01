Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration after Hurricane Helene

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for 11 Georgia counties as the state deals with the damage from Hurricane Helene.

At the storm’s peak, 1.3 million people were without power across Georgia. More than 460,000 remain without power on Tuesday morning. Recovery will be a long process, especially in hard-hit areas like Augusta and eastern Georgia. Residents are continuing to experience challenges, such as long lines at gas stations as power restoration efforts progress.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state had submitted a request to designate the situation a major disaster, a request he said was "very rare." The entire Georgia declaration followed with a letter requesting Biden give his approval as soon as he could do so.

In a statement, the Biden Administration says the president approved the request on Monday, ordering federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The action by the president makes federal funding viable for affected residents of Appling, Brooks, Coffee, Columbia, Jefferson, Liberty, Lowndes, Pierce, Richmond, Tattnall, and Toombs counties.

The assistance can include low-cost loans for uninsured property losses, grants for home repairs and temporary housing, and other programs to help with recovery.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work in the counties.

Residents and businesses can begin applying for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Biden has also approved disaster declarations for North and South Carolina and Florida.

