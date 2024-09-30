North Georgia rises in solidarity, mobilizes relief efforts for NC storm survivors

In brief: Western North Carolina suffered extensive damage from Helene with numerous buildings in Asheville and nearby towns destroyed; residents are stranded without power or cell service. Locals from North Georgia, including pilot Casey Millsaps, who has personal ties to the affected area, are coordinating relief flights due to impassable roads. Millsaps and three other pilots are collaborating to deliver donations to distribution centers in North Carolina, where they will be further distributed by helicopter or bush plane to remote areas. Cherokee County community members are actively contributing supplies such as first aid items, sanitary products, and baby necessities. Casey Millsaps commits to multiple relief missions, with strong community support fueling the ongoing donation and supply drop efforts.



Western North Carolina was hit hard by Helene. Many buildings in Asheville and surrounding towns were destroyed by the storm.

"They're decimated," said Casey Millsaps, a pilot who lives in Cherokee County.

Casey Millsaps, who went to Western Carolina University, has many friends and family members in the area destroyed by Helene.

"It's just near and dear to me and there's a lot of people who love those mountains," said Millsaps.

Homes and businesses are damaged. Many are stranded with no power or cell service.

They need help, but the problem is getting to them. Roads are impassable or washed out. Millsaps says, as a pilot, he can help.

"Not having road access has been a challenge, so you have these planes that are quite literally the lifeline," said Millsaps.

Millsaps connected with three other pilots in the area who all plan to fly to North Carolina.

"There are a couple of distribution centers up there, so we'll land at those airports, drop off the stuff and they have helicopters taking the goods in. We also have a bush plane trying to get into one of the really remote areas," said Millsaps.

Word quickly spread on social media about what they planned to do, and people all over Cherokee County dropped off donations.

"It's really cool these guys are willing to do this," said Charles Kiser.

Kiser dropped off bags full of items.

"A good bit of first aid products, like cleaning products, rubbing alcohol., hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste, pads, tampons, dog food, cat food," said Kiser.

Morgan Millsaps dropped off baby items she had bought for her own baby, who is due in December.

"I bought a plethora of things but mainly I bought baby wipes, socks and baby onesies. I had been stocking up, but they need them more than I do," said Morgan Millsaps.

Casey Millsaps is willing to make as many trips as necessary to deliver the truckloads of donations and help those affected in North Carolina.

"I've been blessed with a platform and given the ability to help out and that's naturally something you want to do in a place that's special," said Millsaps.