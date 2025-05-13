3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75SB near Calhoun, lanes reopen

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Mile Marker 308 between Calhoun and Adairsville killed at least three people Tuesday morning, according to Georgia State Patrol. The crash involved several vehicles, including tractor-trailers, and shut down all southbound lanes for hours; drivers were advised to use alternate routes. As of 11 a.m., some lanes had reopened, but officials have not confirmed what caused the crash or how long cleanup will take.



A crash on Tuesday morning involving multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers, on Interstate I-75 South at Mile Marker 308 has resulted in at least three deaths.

Mile Marker 308 is located between Calhoun and Adairsville.

The crash initially closed all lanes for several hours, according to Georgia State Patrol. The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is asking other drivers to use alternate routes.

At 11 a.m., a FOX 5 Atlanta crew was able to report that lanes had begun to reopen and vehicles were starting to move past the scene.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol released information about the crash.

According to GSP, a tractor-trailer traveling north on I-75 was involved in a collision with a Hyundai Sonata. After the impact, the Sonata traveled off the right shoulder of I-75 northbound and the tractor-trailer crossed the median into the southbound lanes and crashed into two other tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles – a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Ranger, which caught fire.

A total of 6 vehicles were involved. Three people died in the crash, 2 people were transported to area hospitals, and 2 others were not injured. At this time, the next of kin have not been notified. GSP will not release any names until that has been done.

GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will investigate the crash. At this time, it is unknown what caused the initial collision in the northbound lanes.

Check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.