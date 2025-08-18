Clarkston apartment fire injures 2 children, 1 adult

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Two children and an adult were injured in a fire at a Clarkston Apartment building on Aug. 18, 2025. (FOX 5 )

Two children and an adult were hurt during an apartment fire in Clarkston on Monday evening.

What we know:

DeKalb County fire crews said the fire broke out at the Clarkston Oaks Apartments on the 700 block of Northern Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames inside a multi-story building. Crews were able to bring the blaze under control quickly.

Officials said one child suffered burns, another may have broken a foot, and an adult was treated for smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.