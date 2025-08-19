Police find Atlanta 14-year-old missing since Aug. 6

article

Update: Officials say Makiah Williams has been found in good health. The previous story is below.

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Police say Makiah Williams was last seen on Aug. 6 at a home on Holly Road.

What we know:

Officials described Williams as 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last known to be wearing a peach-colored Nike jacket and orange, black, and white leggings before she went missing.

What you can do:

If you have seen Williams or know where she is, call 911, the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).