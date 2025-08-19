Police find Atlanta 14-year-old missing since Aug. 6
ATLANTA - Update: Officials say Makiah Williams has been found in good health. The previous story is below.
Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Police say Makiah Williams was last seen on Aug. 6 at a home on Holly Road.
What we know:
Officials described Williams as 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Williams was last known to be wearing a peach-colored Nike jacket and orange, black, and white leggings before she went missing.
What you can do:
If you have seen Williams or know where she is, call 911, the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.