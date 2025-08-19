R&B legend Tamika Scott gives Juicy Crab waitress a tip to remember

The Brief Xscape singer Tamika Scott went viral after tipping a Juicy Crab waitress in Buford $700 for being the only one to offer her and her daughter service. Scott said she didn’t want special privileges — only fair treatment — and stressed the importance of kindness in her Instagram post about the experience. The restaurant has not yet publicly responded, but fans are praising Scott for turning a frustrating moment into a generous act of goodwill.



Singer Tamika Scott, one-fourth of Atlanta’s legendary R&B group Xscape, is going viral this morning — not for her vocals, but for her values.

What we know:

According to a story she shared on Instagram, Scott and her daughter stopped by a Juicy Crab restaurant in Buford recently and waited several minutes without being acknowledged by the staff. After a prolonged wait with no one offering them a table, one young waitress finally came over and seated them.

Moved by the simple act of kindness, Scott decided to make that employee’s day — leaving her a $700 tip.

What they're saying:

In her caption, Scott made it clear she’s not looking for special treatment because of fame, writing that everyone deserves to be treated fairly. She also emphasized the importance of basic kindness, especially in customer service.

"And all the girls who turned their backs, all the girls who didn’t want to wait on me and was talking and whispering, do not get this tip. Be patient, because you never know when you’re going to be blessed," Scott said in a video.

So far, the Juicy Crab has not publicly commented, but fans are applauding Scott for using her platform to spotlight grace, gratitude and doing good — one generous tip at a time.

The backstory:

Scott rose to fame in the early 1990s as a member of Escape, which was formed in 1990 by Kandi Burruss, Tamera Coggins, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott (Coggins left the following year). The group met while attending Tri-Cities High School in East Point. They first charted in 1993 with "Just Kickin' It."

Scott has also had a successful solo career and also has a cookbook and a line of seasonings.