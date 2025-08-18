Tips to get a Waymo in Atlanta

The Brief Waymo autonomous vehicles have been driving Uber riders around Atlanta for almost two months. Waymo vehicles only cover a 65-square-mile part of town right now from Buckhead to the Capitol View area, according to Uber. There are a few steps you can take to increase your chances of getting a Waymo around town.



Waymo autonomous vehicles have been driving Uber riders around Atlanta for almost two months now, but if you want to increase your chances at getting a ride in the driver-less vehicle, FOX 5 reached out to the company for advice.

What we know:

The first thing to know is that Waymo vehicles only cover a 65-square-mile part of town right now from Buckhead to the Capitol View area, according to Uber. If you're ordering an Uber outside that area, you likely won't get a Waymo. Uber said it plans to expand Waymo's coverage area in the future.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the company sent FOX 5's Kendrick Henderson the following tips:

First, from the settings portion of the Uber app, select the Autonomous Vehicles section under Ride Preferences. From there, you can opt in to prioritize being paired with a Waymo.

Riders should also make sure that both their pickup and destination locations are within Waymo’s current service area. Additionally, it’s best to avoid hailing rides during peak demand periods, such as nights and weekends.

Waymo vehicles currently do not carry public passengers on freeways, so selecting trips that do not require freeway travel can help ensure a match. Uber employees are testing autonomous rides on highways in other cities, but those are not yet open to the public.

Finally, riders are encouraged to choose a Comfort Electric ride instead of UberX or Uber Green. This narrows the vehicle pool, further increasing the likelihood of being paired with a Waymo.

Following all those steps will increase your chances of getting a ride in a Waymo.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Kendrick Henderson speaking with Waymo officials.



