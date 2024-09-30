Hurricane Helene: Recovery continues in Georgia as storm's death toll rises to nearly 100

The Source Gov. Brian Kemp, former President Donald Trump, and Sen. Raphael Warnock are each planning to visit parts of Georgia impacted by Hurricane Helene. Georgia Power estimates the damage from the storm was more than twice the last hurricane that hit the state. Over 500,000 customers remain without power. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also plan to visit storm-damaged areas, but only if their appearances won't affect the emergency response.



Former President Donald Trump, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Sen. Raphael Warnock will each do their own tour of areas in Georgia hit hard by Hurricane Helene as crews work to repair some of the damage the massive storm left behind in its wake.

The death toll from the storm has now climbed to nearly 100 and over 500,000 customers across Georgia remain without power.

Over the weekend, Kemp toured Valdosta, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm, and said the damage was "unprecedented."

"It looks like a tornado went off. It looks like a bomb went off, and it's not just here. It looks like that from all the way to Augusta," Kemp said after viewing the remains of houses and debris-covered highways from the air.

Later on Monday, the governor will be in Augusta to survey the damage there. Trump plans to be briefed on storm damage in Valdosta before weighing in on the distribution of relief supplies and delivering remarks in the afternoon.

Warnock will also visit Augusta on Monday to meet with local leaders and survey the devastation. President Joe Biden plans to visit the impacted areas later this week as long as his involvement does not impact the emergency response.

The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the storm-ravaged areas "as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations." At a Las Vegas rally Sunday night, Harris spoke about the impact of Helene, saying, "I know everyone here sends their thoughts and prayer for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane."

Crews are working around the clock in the Peach State to clean up the damage and restore much-needed power. Georgia's emergency management agencies are currently in 32 counties across the state.

GEMA officials say their priority is clearing roads to emergency locations like hospitals.

Kemp believes the cost of Helene will surpass what the state saw with Hurricane Michael in 2018.

"It has been unlike any other storm I think we've ever faced because of the size of the wind field that this storm brought through and how it literally is affecting 159 counties, not just 20 or 30 counties in south Georgia," Kemp said.

Georgia Power representatives say they have about twice as much damage to their system compared to Idalia's impact on the area in 2023. According to the company, more than 5,000 power poles must be repaired or replaced. Georgia Power also says more than 425 miles of wire were destroyed, 5,000 transformers were damaged, and crews have to remove about 1,500 trees from power lines.

HURRICANE HELENE DAMAGE STORIES:

Support for Hurricane Helene relief

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is taking action to help the victims of Helene.

The foundation announced it is donating $2 million to World Central Kitchen to help the organization serve nourishing meals and water to areas affected by the storm.

"As a community, we are defined by how we come together in times of need," said Arthur M. Blank. "In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, we have witnessed unimaginable devastation, but also the resilience and strength of the people affected. Our hearts are with those who have lost loved ones and been impacted in so many ways by this storm. We are so grateful for the brave first responders, neighbors and others who have bravely stepped in to help so many across the southeast and we continue to pray for their protection and safety throughout the recovery from this devastating storm."

You can donate to World Central Kitchen's efforts here.

GoFundMe has also set up a hub with all verified fundraisers connected to Hurricane Helene here.

Concerns over new tropical depression in the Atlantic

A new tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic Ocean could become a "formidable hurricane" later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The depression had sustained 35 mph winds and was located about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the center said.

It could become a hurricane by Wednesday.