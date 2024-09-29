Georgia Power continues to work on outages, residents frustrated

article

Georgia Power says power has been restored to more than 520,000 customers as of Saturday evening.

RELATED: Georgia Power restores power to 520K customers after Hurricane Helene

Their crews are working around the clock to help customers across the state who lost power due to the devastating hurricane that swept through Georgia early Friday morning.

Georgia Power reports that approximately 25% of their transmission lines in the hardest-hit areas were affected. Currently, 14,000 employees are working to restore power to affected customers.

They urge everyone to stay away from downed power lines, assuming they are live and dangerous. Georgia Power also advises against attempting to remove tree limbs or any other objects from downed lines.

Many residents have expressed frustration, having heard that power restoration could take 2 to 3 weeks in some areas. Georgia Power acknowledges the "false information" circulating about restoration times and encourages residents to rely on official Georgia Power channels for accurate updates.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

As of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Georgia Power's outage map showed 3,893 active outages affecting 444,669 customers.