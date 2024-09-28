Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:36 PM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM EDT, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Walton County, Heard County, Upson County, Newton County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:38 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:46 AM EDT until MON 6:21 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:40 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:50 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Georgia Power restores power to 520K customers after Hurricane Helene

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 28, 2024 9:05pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia Power predicts when power will be restored

Hurricane Helene knocked out the power to at least a million residents in Georgia. Officials from Georgia Power have been working nonstop to restore it. Here's an update on when they expect to get the lights back on.

ATLANTA - Power has been restored to more than 520,000 Georgia Power customers so far following Hurricane Helene.

A spokesperson for the company anticipated 95% of power would be restored by Saturday night, and it appears crews are trying to make good on that.

As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, less than 2,000 customers across the metro Atlanta area were experiencing outages.

Image 1 of 2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: A tree and power line lay across a road in Buckhead after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The quick response may be thanks to new "smart grid" technologies and the various crews who were ready to act when the storm hit. Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies supported Georgia Power's efforts to get Georgia residents back online.

According to the company, the response force for Helene is already larger than the company's response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

If the power is still out near you, check Georgia Power's Outage Map for an estimate on how soon it may be restored.