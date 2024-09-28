Georgia Power restores power to 520K customers after Hurricane Helene

Power has been restored to more than 520,000 Georgia Power customers so far following Hurricane Helene.

A spokesperson for the company anticipated 95% of power would be restored by Saturday night, and it appears crews are trying to make good on that.

As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, less than 2,000 customers across the metro Atlanta area were experiencing outages.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: A tree and power line lay across a road in Buckhead after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The quick response may be thanks to new "smart grid" technologies and the various crews who were ready to act when the storm hit. Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies supported Georgia Power's efforts to get Georgia residents back online.

According to the company, the response force for Helene is already larger than the company's response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

If the power is still out near you, check Georgia Power's Outage Map for an estimate on how soon it may be restored.