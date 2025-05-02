Federal agents crack down on cartel operations in Georgia

The Brief Federal agents recently intercepted hundreds of high-powered weapons, ammunition, and drugs in Georgia before the contraband was smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico. Law enforcement officials said the seizure is evidence of the Mexican cartels' presence in the Southeast. 14 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal enterprise in Georgia, including nine individuals who were reportedly in the country illegally.



"Cartels have infiltrated the United States and through the Southern border, are operating in all major states and cities," ATF Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons told reporters at a news conference in northeast Atlanta on Friday.

Mexican cartels trafficking weapons, drugs in Georgia

What we know:

Law enforcement officials recently seized hundreds of smuggled weapons in Georgia.

They say it is evidence of the Mexican cartels' presence in the Southeast.

"We have made tremendous strides securing the Southwest border. The cartels are feeling the pinch of the interagency operations that are impacting their day-to-day. We're going out and making a difference," said HSI Special Agent in Charge Steve Schrank.

ATF and HSI collaborated on a major cartel bust in Georgia. Hundreds of weapons and drugs have been seized so far.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Atlanta Field Division and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said collaboration between the two agencies is crucial in disrupting the cartels' criminal activities.

Federal agents make several arrests

Dig deeper:

So far, 14 people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal enterprise in Georgia, including nine individuals who officials say were in this country illegally.

"Nine illegal aliens that had fraudulently obtained documents in the United States that they were attempting or utilizing to secure firearms, and ultimately try to push them down to the Southwest border and into Mexico," Schrank said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ATF and HSI collaborated on a major cartel bust in Georgia. Hundreds of weapons and drugs have been seized so far.

Hundreds of guns, drugs seized in Georgia case

By the numbers:

Authorities seized over 200 firearms, including high-caliber rifles worth over a quarter of a million dollars.

Agents also confiscated significant quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.