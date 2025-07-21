Wellstar anesthesiologist accused of stealing Propofol

article

The Brief Anesthesiologist Ariana Nicole Lyons was arrested for misdemeanor theft and felony possession of Diprivan Propofol, a controlled substance. Lyons allegedly took ten vials of the sedative, valued at $100 each, from Wellstar Vinings Health Park without authorization. The case has been transferred to Cobb County Superior Court, with Lyons' bond set at $2,000.



A Wellstar Vinings Health Park anesthesiologist was arrested earlier this month after police said she was caught with multiple vials of a powerful sedative that were not authorized to leave the operating room.

What we know:

Ariana Nicole Lyons, of Smyrna, was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony possession of a controlled substance. According to court records, officers allege she retained ten vials of Diprivan Propofol, a schedule IV drug used as an intravenous anesthetic and sedative.

The drugs, valued at approximately $100 per vial, were the property of Wellstar Health System and not permitted outside the facility.

The incident happened on July 7.

What they're saying:

A doctor at the health park told investigators the medication "is not supposed to leave the operating room, let alone the building," according to the warrant.

What's next:

Lyons was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.