Wellstar anesthesiologist accused of stealing Propofol
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Wellstar Vinings Health Park anesthesiologist was arrested earlier this month after police said she was caught with multiple vials of a powerful sedative that were not authorized to leave the operating room.
What we know:
Ariana Nicole Lyons, of Smyrna, was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony possession of a controlled substance. According to court records, officers allege she retained ten vials of Diprivan Propofol, a schedule IV drug used as an intravenous anesthetic and sedative.
The drugs, valued at approximately $100 per vial, were the property of Wellstar Health System and not permitted outside the facility.
The incident happened on July 7.
What they're saying:
A doctor at the health park told investigators the medication "is not supposed to leave the operating room, let alone the building," according to the warrant.
What's next:
Lyons was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.
The Source: A criminal arrest warrant for Ariana Nicole Lyons was obtained from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County for this article.