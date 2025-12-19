DeKalb opens new Real Time Crime Center

The Brief DeKalb County opens new Real Time Crime Center Facility uses cameras, license plate readers and drones County says $20M investment will boost public safety



A new era of smart policing is coming to DeKalb County with the launch of a real-time crime center. County leaders marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the DeKalb County Police Headquarters.

What we know:

Officials say the new center will allow police to be more proactive rather than reactive. Staff will be able to monitor live camera feeds, analyze data, and provide real-time support to officers in the field.

The more than $20 million investment covers both the center and expanded technology across the county.

The center will have access to more than 500 cameras, including Flock Safety license plate readers, gunshot detection systems, and drones. Police also can view some live feeds from businesses that have voluntarily shared video with the department.

Officials emphasized the technology will not be used for random monitoring but will focus on criminal activity. During Friday’s event, they demonstrated the county’s drone program, showing how drones can be deployed quickly to provide officers with critical information before arriving on a scene. The department currently has two drones and plans to expand to four.

What they're saying:

"The center represents a shift in how we approach public safety," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said during the event. "The ability to fight crime in real time using technology will be an invaluable tool," Cochran-Johnson said.

Chief Gregory Padrick of the DeKalb County Police Department said the center will help officers respond faster, solve crimes more efficiently, and enhance safety for both the community and law enforcement.

"This center allows us to bring information together in real time, helping our officers respond faster, solve crimes more efficiently, and keep both our community and our officers safer," Padrick said.

"DeKalb County is the first county in the country to be a safe county that has a full deployment of Flock's technology, and I expect dramatic, immediate results," Garret Langley, CEO of Flock Safety, said.

County leaders say the real-time crime center is now operational and will continue expanding as more cameras and technology come online. They are encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily register their cameras with the department.

"This is an important milestone for public safety in DeKalb County. Our business community, our residential community, and all the visitors that travel to and from DeKalb County or through DeKalb County," Padrick said.