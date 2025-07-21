Juvenile found shot at Austell area apartment complex
Cobb County police investigating a shooting on Padgett Drive on July 21, 2025. (FOX 5)
AUSTELL, Ga. - Police swarmed the area around Padgett Drive in Cobb County after a report of a shooting on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Cobb County Police Department, first responders were called out just after 4 p.m. to find a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The juvenile was stabilized and rushed to an area hospital.
A large police presence was seen in the area.
What we don't know:
The identity and current condition of the victim was not known.
No word on the shooter
What's next:
The CCPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.