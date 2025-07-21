Juvenile found shot at Austell area apartment complex

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cobb County police investigating a shooting on Padgett Drive on July 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police swarmed the area around Padgett Drive in Cobb County after a report of a shooting on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, first responders were called out just after 4 p.m. to find a boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile was stabilized and rushed to an area hospital.

A large police presence was seen in the area.

What we don't know:

The identity and current condition of the victim was not known.

No word on the shooter

What's next:

The CCPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.