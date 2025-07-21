1 arrested, 1 wanted in Forest Park graduation shooting

article

The Brief The shooting happened June 2 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Avenue, according to police. Forest Park police said they arrested Rshombe B. Stripling about two weeks after the shooting. Police are still searching for Kevin J. Freeman Jr. in connection with the shooting.



Police have identified two suspects in a shooting near a Forest Park graduation celebration. One suspect has been arrested and officers are searching for another.

The backstory:

The shooting happened June 2 at around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Avenue, according to police.

FOX 5's Denise Dillon learned the shooting happened near Kiwanis Stadium, where a high school graduation ceremony—hosted by a non-local school—was taking place.

Two people were injured. One victim sustained a graze wound and the other was shot in the arm.

What we know:

Forest Park police said they arrested Rshombe B. Stripling about two weeks later, on June 26. He's charged with aggravated assault.

Police said they're still searching for a second suspect, identified as Kevin J. Freeman.

Police said people should not approach Freeman. Police considered him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Freeman should call Forest Park police or 911.