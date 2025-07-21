Two arrested in connection with vehicle break-ins at Kennesaw Mountain Park
KENNESAW, Ga. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, according to park officials.
What we know:
Matias Gutierrez, 26, of Miami, and Edgardo Cadiz, 33, of Marietta, were taken into custody in one of the park’s parking lots following a coordinated effort between park rangers and local police. Both are charged with multiple counts of entering autos and financial transaction card fraud for allegedly attempting to use credit cards stolen from the vehicles.
Gutierrez is also being held on an immigration detainer. Both men remain in the Cobb County Jail.
What we don't know:
The arrests come after a recent increase in thefts at the park, particularly during busy periods. Rangers and Cobb County Police say the investigation remains active.
The Source: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and the Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article. The Cobb County Sheriff's Office provided the mug shots.