Hurricane Helene: Deaths, injuries reported in metro Atlanta, Georgia

Hurricane Helene isn’t only expected to damage homes and vehicles; it has already resulted in at least two deaths and one injury, with more fatalities and injuries anticipated.

Two people were killed by a possible tornado in south Georgia shortly before 11 p.m., according to WXGA News. The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office told WXGA that the likely tornado picked up a mobile home near US 19 and Adams Cemetery Road. A man and woman were in the mobile home at the time. An occupant of a vehicle was also injured after the mobile home hit their vehicle.

A woman was injured in Griffin when a tree fell on a home in the 400 block of Hammond Drive, according to the City of Griffin. Neighbors heard the noise and called for help. Spalding EMS responded, entered the home, and extricated the woman. She was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital and was reportedly stable at the time of transport.

