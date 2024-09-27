Hurricane Helene: Deaths, injuries reported in metro Atlanta, Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Butts County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
17
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Meriwether County, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:32 AM EDT, Walton County, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 5:15 AM EDT, Walton County, Upson County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Lamar County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Forsyth County, Fayette County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Clayton County, Cherokee County, Butts County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:46 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:32 PM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:49 AM EDT until SAT 1:45 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fulton County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:36 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:36 AM EDT until FRI 5:30 AM EDT, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Clayton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:28 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 AM EDT, Cobb County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Pickens County, Coweta County, Paulding County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene: Deaths, injuries reported in metro Atlanta, Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 2:17am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Hurricane Helene isn’t only expected to damage homes and vehicles; it has already resulted in at least two deaths and one injury, with more fatalities and injuries anticipated.

Two people were killed by a possible tornado in south Georgia shortly before 11 p.m., according to WXGA News. The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office told WXGA that the likely tornado picked up a mobile home near US 19 and Adams Cemetery Road. A man and woman were in the mobile home at the time. An occupant of a vehicle was also injured after the mobile home hit their vehicle. 

A woman was injured in Griffin when a tree fell on a home in the 400 block of Hammond Drive, according to the City of Griffin. Neighbors heard the noise and called for help. Spalding EMS responded, entered the home, and extricated the woman. She was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital and was reportedly stable at the time of transport.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.